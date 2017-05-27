North Korea is top priority in international agenda - G7 communique

Anti-church laws in Ukraine may cause religious strife — Ukrainian Orthodox ChurchWorld May 28, 0:22
Russia’s national football team absolutely clear of doping — doctorSport May 28, 0:14
Russian cyclist Zakarin finishes second in Giro d’Italia Stage 20Sport May 27, 22:27
Putin, Erdogan agree to develop coordination of efforts for settlement in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 27, 19:29
Putin, Rouhani stress importance of joint efforts in settlement of Syrian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 27, 14:32
Federatsiya spacecraft’s first flight may be rescheduled to 2022 - sourceScience & Space May 27, 14:29
Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at age of 89World May 27, 6:57
More than two-thirds of Russians say would like to venerate St Nicholas’s relicsSociety & Culture May 27, 6:40
Russian space budget may grow this yearScience & Space May 26, 20:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders stressed the problem of the DPRK’s missile and nuclear programs is a key priority for the international community, the two-day summit’s communique reads.
"We reiterate our commitment on non-proliferation and disarmament. North Korea, a top priority in the international agenda, increasingly poses new levels of threat of a grave nature to international peace and stability and the non-proliferation regime through its repeated and ongoing breaches of international law. North Korea must immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. Condemning in the strongest terms North Korea’s nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, we stand ready to strengthen measures aimed at achieving these objectives and strongly call on the international community to redouble its efforts to ensure the sustained, comprehensive and thorough implementation of relevant UNSCRs. We urge North Korea to address humanitarian and human rights concerns, including the immediate resolution of the abductions issue," the document reads.