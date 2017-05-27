Back to Main page
G7 ready to work with Russia in resolving Syria crisis

World
May 27, 19:26 UTC+3 TAORMINA

Prior to this, according to G7 leaders, Moscow should use its influence in a positive manner

TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders have voiced their readiness to work with Russia in resolving the Syria crisis, said G7 Taormina Leaders’ Communique, adopted on Saturday following two-day G7 summit in the Italian resort of Taormina.

"If Russia is prepared to use its influence positively, then we are prepared to work with it in resolving the conflict in Syria, pursuing a political settlement," said the communique signed by the leaders of seven highly industrialized nations (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan).

Topics
G7 Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
