G7 ready to work with Russia in resolving Syria crisis

Anti-church laws in Ukraine may cause religious strife — Ukrainian Orthodox ChurchWorld May 28, 0:22
Russia’s national football team absolutely clear of doping — doctorSport May 28, 0:14
Russian cyclist Zakarin finishes second in Giro d’Italia Stage 20Sport May 27, 22:27
Putin, Erdogan agree to develop coordination of efforts for settlement in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 27, 19:29
Putin, Rouhani stress importance of joint efforts in settlement of Syrian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 27, 14:32
Federatsiya spacecraft’s first flight may be rescheduled to 2022 - sourceScience & Space May 27, 14:29
Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at age of 89World May 27, 6:57
More than two-thirds of Russians say would like to venerate St Nicholas’s relicsSociety & Culture May 27, 6:40
Russian space budget may grow this yearScience & Space May 26, 20:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders have voiced their readiness to work with Russia in resolving the Syria crisis, said G7 Taormina Leaders’ Communique, adopted on Saturday following two-day G7 summit in the Italian resort of Taormina.
"If Russia is prepared to use its influence positively, then we are prepared to work with it in resolving the conflict in Syria, pursuing a political settlement," said the communique signed by the leaders of seven highly industrialized nations (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan).