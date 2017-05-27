G7 ready to work with Russia in resolving Syria crisis

TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders have voiced their readiness to work with Russia in resolving the Syria crisis, said G7 Taormina Leaders’ Communique, adopted on Saturday following two-day G7 summit in the Italian resort of Taormina.

"If Russia is prepared to use its influence positively, then we are prepared to work with it in resolving the conflict in Syria, pursuing a political settlement," said the communique signed by the leaders of seven highly industrialized nations (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan).