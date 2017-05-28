Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Recent G7 summit ‘transitory,’ its decisions to be reviewed — Italian expert

World
May 28, 4:08 UTC+3 ROME

The G7 summit ended on Saturday in Taormina, Italy

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, May 28. /TASS/. The decisions of the G7 summit that ended in Taormina, Sicily, on Saturday, will later be reviewed to respond to the changing situation, said Tiberio Graziani, President of the Institute of Geopolitics and Applied Sciences in Italy.

Read also

G7 ready to work with Russia in resolving Syria crisis

North Korea is top priority in international agenda - G7 communique

G7 summit kicks off in Italy

"I would call this summit a transitional one. The group of seven has lost its weight and all the decisions made in Taormina will be reviewed with regard to new conditions. The EU will have to change its policies in line with the effects of populism in the run-up to a number of important elections," he said.

According to the expert, the Group of Seven is already undergoing changes with France’s new president Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, "who de facto does not represent the united Europe anymore."

"As far as Trump is concerned, he still failed to clarify his stance. And the Group itself demonstrated lack of unity," Graziani said.

He said that in the past two days, the issue of relations with Russia was addressed on many occasions.

"How can you discuss the problem of terrorism, that comes mainly from the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), without Russia, a major anti-IS actor. It is also a great mistake to speak of a possibility of new sanctions," he said.

The leaders of the G7 group of industrialized nations declared in their final communiqu· that they were ready to take "additional measures" against Russia depending on the situation in Ukraine. They also linked restrictive measures with the implementation of the Minsk reconciliation accords.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
2
Russia working on advanced air defense system
3
Havana Airport gets Russian-made air traffic control systems
4
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
5
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
6
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
7
Putin notes growing Russia-Greece trade
TOP STORIES
Реклама