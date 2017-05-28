Recent G7 summit ‘transitory,’ its decisions to be reviewed — Italian expert

ROME, May 28. /TASS/. The decisions of the G7 summit that ended in Taormina, Sicily, on Saturday, will later be reviewed to respond to the changing situation, said Tiberio Graziani, President of the Institute of Geopolitics and Applied Sciences in Italy.

"I would call this summit a transitional one. The group of seven has lost its weight and all the decisions made in Taormina will be reviewed with regard to new conditions. The EU will have to change its policies in line with the effects of populism in the run-up to a number of important elections," he said.

According to the expert, the Group of Seven is already undergoing changes with France’s new president Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, "who de facto does not represent the united Europe anymore."

"As far as Trump is concerned, he still failed to clarify his stance. And the Group itself demonstrated lack of unity," Graziani said.

He said that in the past two days, the issue of relations with Russia was addressed on many occasions.

"How can you discuss the problem of terrorism, that comes mainly from the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), without Russia, a major anti-IS actor. It is also a great mistake to speak of a possibility of new sanctions," he said.

The leaders of the G7 group of industrialized nations declared in their final communiqu· that they were ready to take "additional measures" against Russia depending on the situation in Ukraine. They also linked restrictive measures with the implementation of the Minsk reconciliation accords.