G7 summit kicks off in Italy

TAORMINA/Italy/, May 26. /TASS/. The 43rd summit of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, opened on Friday in Taormina, a town in Italy’s Sicily.

.@POTUS stands with fellow G7 leaders in #Italy for a group photo at the Greek Theater of Taormina. #POTUSAbroad #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/j77gtKqUXD — Department of State (@StateDept) 26 May 2017

Friday’s plenary sessions will be devoted to foreign policy and security issues. In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Manchester, the war on terror tops the agenda of the summit.

Flyover by the Italian Tricolor Arrows at the #G7. Incredible. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/ZQXhEBW1fo — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) 26 May 2017

A joint statement on tightening measures on countering terrorism and extremism will be included in the final declaration, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday, noting that the discussions are not expected to be "easy."

Good morning from Taormina, pearl of the Mediterranean Sea. Everything is ready for the #G7Taormina. pic.twitter.com/H270fazhFF — G7 Italy 2017 (@g7) 26 May 2017

Analysts say the leaders will be unable to overcome differences on such issues as free trade and climate change, as US President Donald Trump’s stance differs. The intrigue also remains around Russia. The leaders are likely to discuss relations with Moscow, especially in the context of ensuring international stability.

Italy has stated many times that one of its priorities is to stabilize relations with Russia and hold a dialogue on an equal basis to solve major international crises, what is impossible without Moscow.

Here are the leaders who will attend the #G7Taormina on May 26-27. pic.twitter.com/Pl4iFH75sF — G7 Italy 2017 (@g7) 25 May 2017

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.