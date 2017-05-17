Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian PM says talks with Putin ahead of G7 summit 'good opportunity'

World
May 17, 13:04 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/CHEMA MOYA

Read also

Italian MP says anti-Russian sanctions yield no benefits for Europe

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said he considers negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the G7 summit in Sicily a good opportunity.

"This is also a very good opportunity for me, considering that Italy has assumed G7 presidency, to have a meeting with Mr. Putin and discuss pressing issues in the run-up to the meeting, which will take place in ten days’ time," Gentiloni said.

The Italian prime minister noted at the beginning of the meeting that he was glad to have an opportunity to discuss both relations between the two countries, which he described as very successful, and some delicate issues concerning international situation. Gentiloni also noted the improving trade and economic relations between Russia and Italy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drills
2
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
3
Italian PM says talks with Putin ahead of G7 summit 'good opportunity'
4
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
5
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
6
Russian mining companies to face new land restoration rules
7
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s website
TOP STORIES
Реклама