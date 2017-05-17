Italian PM says talks with Putin ahead of G7 summit 'good opportunity'

Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s websiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:21
SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said he considers negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the G7 summit in Sicily a good opportunity.
"This is also a very good opportunity for me, considering that Italy has assumed G7 presidency, to have a meeting with Mr. Putin and discuss pressing issues in the run-up to the meeting, which will take place in ten days’ time," Gentiloni said.
The Italian prime minister noted at the beginning of the meeting that he was glad to have an opportunity to discuss both relations between the two countries, which he described as very successful, and some delicate issues concerning international situation. Gentiloni also noted the improving trade and economic relations between Russia and Italy.