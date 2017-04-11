G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria

ROME, April 11. /TASS/. G7 has not come to a consensus on using sanctions against Russia as an instrument for achievement of goals, Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told a press conference on Tuesday after the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers.

"We don’t have a consensus on how to use sanctions as an instrument for achievement of goals. Italy has always stressed that sanctions could not be an ultimate goal. That is why we are against their automatic extension," Alfano said.

He admitted that there are other approaches as well, for example the one proposed by the UK.

"But we came to conclusion that we should not force Russia into corner," the minister added.

Talks w/ #G7ForeignAffairs counterparts underway. Earlier discussed security, arms, migration. Later: Syria, Iraq, Libya, CT, climate, Iran. pic.twitter.com/t1opAJwH8B — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 10 April 2017

On Monday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the Foreign Ministers of G7 countries will consider the possibility of imposing sanctions on high-ranking Russian and Syrian military officials because of the aggravated situation in Syria.