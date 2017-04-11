Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French top diplomat says no decision made on new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

World
April 11, 14:00 UTC+3
Jean-Marc Ayrault also stressed that the Syrian president did not have a place in the country’s future
Share
1 pages in this article
Foreign ministers of the G7 member states

Foreign ministers of the G7 member states

© Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP

Read also
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia

ROME, April 11. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the G7 member states did not make a decision on imposing sanctions on Russia in light of the situation in Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said following the G7 ministerial meeting in Italy’s city of Lucca.

"The G7 will tell Russia very clearly that this hypocrisy has to stop. It needs to genuinely and sincerely engage with the political process to get ourselves out of this situation we found ourselves in," Ayrault said as quoted by Reuters.

He also called for ensuring the ceasefire in Syria. The French top diplomat said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad did not have a place in the country’s future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама