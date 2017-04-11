French top diplomat says no decision made on new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

ROME, April 11. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the G7 member states did not make a decision on imposing sanctions on Russia in light of the situation in Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said following the G7 ministerial meeting in Italy’s city of Lucca.

"The G7 will tell Russia very clearly that this hypocrisy has to stop. It needs to genuinely and sincerely engage with the political process to get ourselves out of this situation we found ourselves in," Ayrault said as quoted by Reuters.

He also called for ensuring the ceasefire in Syria. The French top diplomat said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad did not have a place in the country’s future.