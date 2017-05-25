Back to Main page
Russia’s security chief notes mounting demand for Moscow’s database on foreign terrorists

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 18:19 UTC+3 ZAVIDOVO

Security Council secretary also pointed to the need "to put an end to attempts to use terrorist groups as an instrument for destabilizing the social and political situation in certain countries"

ZAVIDOVO, May 25. /TASS/. Demand for Russia’s database on foreign terrorists is steadily growing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Thursday on the heels of the 8th international meeting of high-level security officials in the Tver Region, in Central Russia.

He said the conference’s participants had noted that "the lack of coordinated approaches and efforts by states weakens their ability to counter the global threat of terrorism, thereby enabling terrorists to find loopholes in legislation and security systems to carry out and spread their activities."

However, "the fight against terror on the territory of sovereign states must be carried out strictly in line with the UN Security Council’s mandate," Patrushev stressed.

The security chief also said that the forum in Zavidovo had asserted "the need to bolster cooperation between states on preventing and thwarting activity by terrorists, gunmen in armed conflict zones and for that matter upon their return to the homeland".

Given this task, the international database on countering terrorism "created by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is in increasingly growing demand," Patrushev mentioned.

Besides, he said the conference highlighted the importance of combating the spread of terrorist and extremist ideas over the media and the Internet.

He also pointed to the need "to put an end to attempts by some countries to use terrorist groups as an instrument for destabilizing the social and political situation in certain countries." With that in mind, he said that thwarting "color revolutions’ was among the focal points at the meeting in Zavodovo, the Tver region.

"During the course of discussion, emphasis was placed on the dozens of countries that are vulnerable to outside efforts to whip up inter-confessional and ethnic strife, inter-ethnic animosity and separatist sentiment," Patrushev said. He said the forum had looked into additional measures to curb such destabilization.

TOP STORIES
Реклама