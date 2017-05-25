Back to Main page
Russia proposes to unify data banks on terrorists with EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 10:48 UTC+3 VIENNA
VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Experts from Russia and the European Union will discuss technical possibilities for unifying data banks on terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Thursday.

Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia

He said a corresponding expert working group will meet on June 3 to 5 in Brussels. "Experts will discuss a wide range of issues of assessing global terrorist threats, using the internet, returning foreign militant terrorists, and improving laws," he said.

"The major problem as far as anti-terrorism efforts are concerned is the problem of trust as security services are not always willing to share their information," the Russian diplomat noted. "In this context, Russia proposes to unify its national data bank on terrorists with that of Europol."

"So far, there is no political decision on that matter but expert work should begin already now," he stressed. "We have different systems, so, technical matters should be settled first not to waste time after such political decision is taken."

