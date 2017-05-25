Terrorists inclined to use Internet to recruit teenagers, Russian official says

Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:35
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:19
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 15:42
OPEC welcomes its new memberBusiness & Economy May 25, 15:40
Russian diplomat to nominate deputy FM Nebenzya to position of UN ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 15:11
Russian watchdog vows messengers bill won’t mean ‘control over private correspondence’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 15:02
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flightMilitary & Defense May 25, 14:58
Russia's military satellite delivered into orbitScience & Space May 25, 14:51
Iran builds third underground missile plantWorld May 25, 14:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNOYARSK, May 25. /TASS/. The Internet is becoming one of the main instruments for recruiting terrorists, an adviser to the chairman of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, Andrei Przhezdomsky, said on the sidelines of the 8th national forum Advanced Security Systems - Antiterror underway in Krasnoyarsk. He pointed out that the age of terrorists operating underground in Russia and other countries was going down.
"The main contingent [of terrorists - TASS] are young people recruited in social networks. Their intellectual level and education leaves much to be desired," he said. Some members of terrorist organizations were as young as 17-18.
"Such people are very hard to detect using only their habits and behavior. They are very different people. The special services and the whole law enforcement system and analysts have to work really hard these days to examine and classify all this information," Przhezdomsky said.
Young terrorists are a Russian and worldwide trend. "They [young terrorists] are brainwashed to commit terrorist attacks with the most primitive weapons - a motor vehicle or a hacking knife," he said.
The national specialized forum Advanced Systems of Security - Antiterror opened in Krasnoyarsk on May 24. It will end on May 26.