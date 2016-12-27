Back to Main page
Youth should be protected from influence of extremist ideologues — Kadyrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 4:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"People should live, develop and work, bring up a decent healthy generation of educated youth," Ramzan Kadyrov said
Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov has called for stepping up work with the youth in order to prevent the negative influence of extemist ideologues in the internet on young people.

Talking about his participation in the 28th conference of the regional branch of the United Russia party, Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account, "I called for strengthening and improving work with the youth, in order to protect young people from negative influence of extemist ideologues who use the unlimited possibilities of the internet for that... Talentless, ignorant policy of people who headed the region led to rampant crime, emergence of terrorism and wahhabism in the republic (in the 1990s)... People should live, develop and work, bring up a decent healthy generation of educated youth."

He also noted the importance of increasing the standard of living. "For this, it is needed to work constantly, boost professional level, bring up specialists, interest young people in gaining deep knowledge. Specialists are always in demand. That's the only way we can correctly carry out the social-economic policy, resolve big tasks," Kadyrov noted.

Ramzan Kadyrov
