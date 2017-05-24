Russia ready to help countries affected by terrorism in their probe — security chief

ZAVIDOVO (Tver region), May 24./TASS/. Russia is ready to help the countries affected by terrorism, including the UK and the Philippines, in their investigation activity, Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev told the 8th international meeting of high-level security officials in the Tver region, central European Russia.

"Literally over the past few days, bloody terrorist attacks have been carried out in a number of states, including in the UK the day before yesterday and yesterday in the Philippines," Patrushev reiterated. "I believe it is important to express our solidarity and support for the families of the killed and injured," he went on. "The masterminds of the terrorist acts must incur the deserved punishment," he said.

"Russia, as I hope your countries as well, is ready to help the states affected by terrorist activity through comprehensive assistance in their probe into these crimes," Patrushev told the participants in the forum.

Terrorism remains among the main threats for the whole global community, the Security Council chief marked. "This evil necessitates our collective response and joint approaches," he noted.

Terrorist attacks in the UK and the Philippines

An explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT) on Monday right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded. Salman Abedi was named as the Manchester suicide bomber. According to media reports, he was born in the UK in the family of refugees from Libya.

Martial law was declared in Mindanao (a Philippines island) on Tuesday following clashes between government forces and a group affiliated with the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia). A government operation is underway against fighters of the Maute Group.

According to secret services, Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of another extremist group, Abu Sayyaf, is among the gunmen blocked by military in Marawi. Maute and Abu Sayyaf have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. In view of the situation, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has cut short his official visit to Russia.