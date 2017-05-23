Russian senator urges Europe to resume counter-terrorism cooperation with Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Europe should resume counter-terrorism cooperation with Russia, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said adding that Moscow’s proposal to set up counterterrorism coalition was still on the table.

"I don’t think we should emphasize the British security services’ mistakes right now, we will do that in proper time," Kosachev wrote on Facebook. "No one has been able to come up with a method to prevent terrorist attacks. There is only one way to defeat terrorism - it is to start defeating it," Kosachev added.

According to the Russian senator, the fight against terrorism should be carried out "step by step, with joint and well-coordinated efforts." "I would very much like to believe that after another tragedy has shaken the United Kingdom, the European countries will review their policy which led them to suspend counter-terrorism cooperation with Russia because it is a mistake that our common enemies would benefit from," Kosachev pointed out.

"It is time to understand that it is not (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad is behind the explosions that rock Europe, it is neither Kremlin, nor Tehran nor Washington. Our proposal to establish a counterterrorism coalition is still on the table as it is indefinite," the Russian senator stressed. He also conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

An explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT) on Monday right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded. Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.