Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to UK over terror attack in Manchester

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 10:10 UTC+3

The Russian president confirms readiness to step up anti-terror cooperation with UK

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Putin offers condolences to UK over terror attack in Manchester, Kremlin says.

Read also

Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack

Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22

Ariana Grande tweets she is 'broken' over blast following her concert at Manchester Arena

British prime minister calls Manchester blast 'appalling terrorist attack'

British PM to chair meeting of emergency response committee after Manchester blast

At least 19 people confirmed dead in Manchester Arena blast

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack
2
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
3
Putin offers condolences to UK over terror attack in Manchester
4
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
5
Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture
6
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Anti-corruption fight in Russia is in earnest, says upper house speaker
TOP STORIES
Реклама