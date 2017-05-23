Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack

Putin offers condolences to UK over terror attack in ManchesterRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 10:10
CAIRO, May 23. /TASS/. The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night that killed 22 people, the Akhbar Iraq portal reported.
The terrorists posted a video in social networks on Tuesday.
The blast occurred at the Manchester Arena in the northern English city at 10.35 p.m. local time on Monday shortly after a concert of US singer Ariana Grande. An explosive device went off outside the concert hall. The authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack.
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT— G M Police (@gmpolice) 23 May 2017
Some 59 people were wounded, police said.