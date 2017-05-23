Back to Main page
Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack

World
May 23, 9:30 UTC+3 CAIRO

The terrorists posted a video in social networks on Tuesday claiming responsibility for the Manchester blast

© Peter Byrne/PA via AP

CAIRO, May 23. /TASS/. The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night that killed 22 people, the Akhbar Iraq portal reported.

The terrorists posted a video in social networks on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at the Manchester Arena in the northern English city at 10.35 p.m. local time on Monday shortly after a concert of US singer Ariana Grande. An explosive device went off outside the concert hall. The authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack.

Some 59 people were wounded, police said.

Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
