Nineteen people confirmed dead in Manchester Arena blast

World
May 23, 4:40 UTC+3

Manchester police have confirmed they treat the blast at Manchester Arena as a terror attack

© Peter Byrne/PA via AP

LONDON, May 23./TASS/. At least 19 people were killed and around 50 others injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured," the report said.

Manchester police have confirmed they treat the blast at Manchester Arena as a terror attack.

"This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said in its communique on Twitter.

"Just before 10:35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena," the report said.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported two loud explosions right after a concert of US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena housing 21,000 people. According to local media, minors were the main audience at the concert.

More than 50 police cars and ambulances were rushed to the arena. Police have cordoned off the scene. Manchester Victoria station near the concert venue has been closed and all trains have been cancelled.

