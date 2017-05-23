Ariana Grande tweets she is 'broken' over blast following her concert at Manchester Arena

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. US singer Ariana Grande was not injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena after her concert late on Monday. A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay", Reuters reported.

The singer herself tweeted how heartbroken she was following the attack:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017

The blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where the US singer had been performing has claimed the lives of at least 19, police said. According to eyewitnesses, most of the

were teenagers.