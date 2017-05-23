Back to Main page
Ariana Grande tweets she is 'broken' over blast following her concert at Manchester Arena

World
May 23, 8:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to eyewitnesses, most of the people at the concert were teenagers

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. US singer Ariana Grande was not injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena after her concert late on Monday. A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay", Reuters reported.

The singer herself tweeted how heartbroken she was following the attack: 

The blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where the US singer had been performing has claimed the lives of at least 19, police said. According to eyewitnesses, most of the

British prime minister calls Manchester blast 'appalling terrorist attack'

were teenagers.

 

