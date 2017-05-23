Ariana Grande tweets she is 'broken' over blast following her concert at Manchester Arena

British PM to chair meeting of emergency response committee after Manchester blastWorld May 23, 7:53
Anti-corruption fight in Russia is in earnest, says upper house speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 6:24
British prime minister calls Manchester blast 'appalling terrorist attack'World May 23, 5:52
At least 19 people confirmed dead in Manchester Arena blastWorld May 23, 4:40
Senator: Ukrainian authorities reluctant to stop policy of restricting Ukrainians' rightsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 3:48
Maestro Gergiyev’s orchestra opens international music festival in SofiaSociety & Culture May 23, 3:44
Anti-Russian sanctions unlikely to be lifted shortly, says parliament speakerBusiness & Economy May 23, 2:33
Senior Russian MP says too early to speak of thaw in Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 2:26
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. US singer Ariana Grande was not injured in the blast at the Manchester Arena after her concert late on Monday. A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay", Reuters reported.
The singer herself tweeted how heartbroken she was following the attack:
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
The blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where the US singer had been performing has claimed the lives of at least 19, police said. According to eyewitnesses, most of the
were teenagers.