British prime minister calls Manchester blast "appalling terrorist attack"World May 23, 5:52
Nineteen people confirmed dead in Manchester Arena blastWorld May 23, 4:40
Senator: Ukrainian authorities reluctant to stop policy of restricting Ukrainians' rightsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 3:48
Maestro Gergiyev’s orchestra opens international music festival in SofiaSociety & Culture May 23, 3:44
Anti-Russian sanctions unlikely to be lifted shortly, says parliament speakerBusiness & Economy May 23, 2:33
Senior Russian MP says too early to speak of thaw in Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 2:26
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPCSport May 22, 18:53
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, May 23./TASS/. British Prime Minister Theresa May called the blast at Manchester Arena late on Monday an "appalling terrorist attack".
"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said in a statement.
"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," the prime minister said.
Earlier, police said at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in a blast at Manchester Arena after a concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande.
The blast "is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," Greater Manchester Police tweeted. According to eyewitnesses, there were mostly teenagers among the concertgoers.