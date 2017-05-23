Forces behind Manchester attack seek to spread panic across globe, Russian think tank says

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Forces behind the Manchester attack seek to spread panic across the globe, head of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies Mikhail Fradkov told TASS.

"The Manchester Arena terrorist attack, which claimed many lives, was horrible in its cruelty and cannot be justified," Fradkov said. "This act of violence against innocent people once again shows that the global community should join efforts to counter the plague of the 21st century, which is terrorism," he added.

According to the Russian think tank head, this terrorist attack "is another link in the chain of numerous attacks carried out in Europe in the recent months." "Whoever is behind this, it is obvious that these forces seek to spread panic not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe as well."

"The recent hideous attack on the St. Petersburg metro was part of the same strategy," Fradkov added.

"Russia is ready for broad cooperation in order to ensure global security and eliminate terrorism, no matter what ideas terrorists employ to justify their deeds," the head of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies stressed.

An explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT) on Monday right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded. Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.