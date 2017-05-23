Back to Main page
Flags over British embassy in Moscow fly at half-mast for Manchester blast victims

World
May 23, 11:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The embassy’s press-service said earlier mourning events and the opening of a book of condolences would be discussed soon

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Flags over the British embassy compound in Smolenskaya Embankment fly at half-mast for the victims of last night’s terror bomb blast in Manchester.

The embassy’s press-service told TASS earlier mourning events and the opening of a book of condolences would be discussed soon.

The embassy’s routine schedule has remained unchanged. No extra security measures have been taken, the embassy’s press-service said earlier.

An explosion rocked the indoor stadium Manchester Arena at about 22:35 local time (00:35 Moscow time) immediately after a concert by US singer and actress Ariana Grande. The bomb went off in the lobby outside the concert hall. The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack. According to the latest statistics, 22, including children, were killed and 59 others injured.

