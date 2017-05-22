Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat says 'NATO must understand that all these rotations, ‘dragoon marches,’ endless drills not only pose a threat to European security in general but also impair security of NATO member states'

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MAURIZIO GAMBARINI

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. NATO’s saber-rattling only impair security of its member nations, first of all those who opt to call themselves front-line states, Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

Read also

Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia

Russian ambassador says NATO seems unwilling to resume military dialogue

Stoltenberg: NATO will not take part in combat operations in Syria or Iraq

NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff

Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe

"Naturally, all measures will be taken to ensure Russia’s security in conditions of NATO’s deployments," he said. "We do have a potential for that."

He said there is nothing new about these measures as the country’s leaders and top military brass have spoken about them more than once.

"We openly tell NATO officials about our steps at Russian-NATO Council meetings," the Russian diplomat noted. "We point to potential danger of their actions, which we cannot and will not ignore."

"NATO must understand that all these rotations, ‘dragoon marches,’ endless drills - all this saber-rattling, in other words - not only pose a threat to European security in general but also impair security of NATO member states, first of all, those who rushed to call themselves front-line states and are sparing no effort to have bigger foreign military presence on their territories," Grushko stressed. "NATO’s military buildup only whip up a new arms race."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
2
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomat
3
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second line
4
Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia
5
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
6
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
7
Rosneft reveals plans for its Far East LNG project
TOP STORIES
Реклама