Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia

World
May 06, 12:31 UTC+3

"I believe we have chosen the right path by using this double approach," German Chancellor said

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. NATO should, on the one hand, demonstrate its readiness for defense, but, on the other, it should not discontinue dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly video podcast posted on the German government’s website on Saturday.

"I believe we have chosen the right path by using this double approach, that is, showing strength, on the one hand, and, on the other, constantly demonstrating readiness for dialogue," she said.

"For me it was very important not to break the thread of dialogue, so we implemented all measures to make sure that the NATO-Russia Founding Act is observed in the future and the NATO-Russia Council can hold its meetings," Merkel emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia
2
Lavrov: decisions on Syria de-escalation zones related to US initiatives
3
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
4
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoric
5
Putin vows to discuss gay rights issue in North Caucasus with prosecutor general
6
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s opener
7
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
TOP STORIES
Реклама