Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. NATO should, on the one hand, demonstrate its readiness for defense, but, on the other, it should not discontinue dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly video podcast posted on the German government’s website on Saturday.
"I believe we have chosen the right path by using this double approach, that is, showing strength, on the one hand, and, on the other, constantly demonstrating readiness for dialogue," she said.
"For me it was very important not to break the thread of dialogue, so we implemented all measures to make sure that the NATO-Russia Founding Act is observed in the future and the NATO-Russia Council can hold its meetings," Merkel emphasized.