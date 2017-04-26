Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow is taking steps to ensure its security in response to the deployment of NATO’s new battalions to Europe, Russian Permanent Representative to the alliance, Alexander Grushko, said on Wednesday.

"The deployment is to be completed in June. All these NATO battalions will be integrated into countries’ national defense agencies. This creates new realities. NATO is trying to expand capabilities for reinforcement. That concerns airfields, ports. This is going to change the situation in central Europe profoundly," Grushko said. "As for the necessary steps, we are doing our utmost to ensure our interests and security. All that is being done through the means and measures we deem to be necessary," he emphasized.

The diplomat went on to say that the Russia-NATO ministerial meeting is feasible, but it must be thoroughly prepared.

"The ministerial level is quite possible, but it needs to be carefully prepared to achieve certain results," he said. "At the moment, NATO is unprepared to change its stance. This concerns both the deployment on the eastern flank in June and the scheme of its relationship with Russia - to carry on a dialogue but not to take it to an expert level, primarily between the militaries."