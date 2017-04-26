Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe

Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 9:33
Six powers ready to cooperate with Iran in peaceful use of nuclear energy — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 23:40
Confederations Cup: Russia vs Portugal match sold out, says FIFA secretary generalSport April 25, 21:20
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake newsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 20:16
Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic marketBusiness & Economy April 25, 19:15
OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organizationWorld April 25, 19:00
Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019Military & Defense April 25, 18:39
Government is not going to reject floating ruble rate, Putin saysBusiness & Economy April 25, 18:10
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian enginesMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow is taking steps to ensure its security in response to the deployment of NATO’s new battalions to Europe, Russian Permanent Representative to the alliance, Alexander Grushko, said on Wednesday.
"The deployment is to be completed in June. All these NATO battalions will be integrated into countries’ national defense agencies. This creates new realities. NATO is trying to expand capabilities for reinforcement. That concerns airfields, ports. This is going to change the situation in central Europe profoundly," Grushko said. "As for the necessary steps, we are doing our utmost to ensure our interests and security. All that is being done through the means and measures we deem to be necessary," he emphasized.
The diplomat went on to say that the Russia-NATO ministerial meeting is feasible, but it must be thoroughly prepared.
"The ministerial level is quite possible, but it needs to be carefully prepared to achieve certain results," he said. "At the moment, NATO is unprepared to change its stance. This concerns both the deployment on the eastern flank in June and the scheme of its relationship with Russia - to carry on a dialogue but not to take it to an expert level, primarily between the militaries."