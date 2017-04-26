NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. NATO is building up offensive armaments and strengthening military infrastructure along the borders with Russia, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Wednesday.

"Offensive armaments are being piled up along the entire line of contiguity with Russia. The capacity of aerodromes and ports is being built up," the chief of Russia’s General Staff said at the 6th Moscow conference on international security.

"Centers are being set up to store inventories. This will allow the alliance to promptly build up its grouping through the deployment of NATO response forces to the region," Gerasimov said.

Moscow has been taking adequate measures of constraint taking into account the growing differences with NATO.

"The current differences, first and foremost, between Russia and NATO, continue to grow. The alliance has been expanding, continuing large-scale military activities on its ‘eastern flank’," Gerasimov said. "Russia will have to take appropriate retaliatory steps and the necessary measures of restraint," he said when speaking on the pessimistic scenario concerning the differences between Russia and NATO.

Russia-NATO relations at lowest point since Cold War era

Relations between Russia and NATO are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War, Gerasimov said.

"Today they are at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War. The decisions of NATO’s summits in the UK and Poland state that Russia is the main source of military threats," he said.