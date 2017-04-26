Defense chief notes NATO moving its military infrastructure closer to Russia’s Arctic

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is aware of NATO’s infrastructures approaching Russia’s borders in the Arctic, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the opening of the 6th Moscow conference on international security on Wednesday.

"NATO’s military infrastructures are advancing in the Arctic, too. In northern Norway, near the Russian border, an advanced training site has been created where NATO’s contingents are deployed on an rotation basis," he said.

Shoigu pointed out that the activity of NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic airspace had in fact become part and parcel of a so-called limited access zone encompassing the Kaliningrad Region and the eastern part of the Baltic Sea.

"We regard these actions by NATO as a show of muscle meant to advance its interests," he said.

Shoigu recalled that in discussing European security, the importance of observing the agreements on preventing incidents in the air and on the high seas had been raised repeatedly.

"We believe that these agreements are of fundamental importance now, at a time when the level of trust is at a record low," Shoigu stressed.