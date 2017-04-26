Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador says NATO seems unwilling to resume military dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 14:22 UTC+3
The ambassador has also warned EU against increasing defense spending
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. NATO does not seem to be making attempts aimed at resuming military dialogue, Russian Ambassador to NATO Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday at the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We don’t see NATO making any attempts to resume military dialogue," he said adding that the situation was "absolutely discouraging."

Grushko stressed that this was one of the factors that prevented attempts to build a security system together with Russia instead of setting up a system that would not involve Russia or even be aimed against it.

Russian ambassador warns EU against increasing defense spending

The European countries’ growing defense spending points to their militarization while there is no actual threat, Grushko said.

Read also

NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
Defense chief notes NATO moving its military infrastructure closer to Russia’s Arctic
Hungary says Russia ‘poses no threat’ and urges EU and NATO to respect this view
Russia slams protocol on Montenegro’s entry to NATO as 'inert' US policy
NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin

"I would like to point out that the campaign for increasing defense spending is dangerous. The European countries have been allocating $250 billion on their defense, which is a huge amount of money, exceeding that of Russia and China," Gatilov said. "If NATO member states live up to the alliance’s standards, they will have to increase their defense spending by $100 billion, which will make $350 billion."

"This will point to their movement towards militarization while there is no actual threat, so this money could be spent on the fight against terrorism and other non-conventional threats instead of the fictional Russian threat," Grushko added.

"We run the risk of engaging in a new Cold War," he noted. "Some crucial decisions need to be made to stop what is going on now in Central Europe which used to be the most safe place free of threats," the Russian ambassador said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
3
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
4
South Africa’s court cancels deal with Russia on building nuclear power plants
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
7
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
TOP STORIES
Реклама