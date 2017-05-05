Russian air force not used in Syria from May 1 — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia stopped to use its air force in Syria under the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria from May 1, Sergei Rudskoi, chief of the main operation department of Russia’s General Staff, said on Friday.

"From 00:00 on May 1, Russia stopped to use its air force in area designated as de-escalation zones in the memorandum," he said.

"Setting up de-escalation zones will improve the position of the government troops. The Russian Aerospace Force will continue supporting them in their operations aimed at eliminating militants of the Islamic State international terror group (outlawed in Russia)," he said.

According to Rudskoi, the focus will be on the offensive east of Palmyra and the liberation of Deir ez-Zor which has been besieged by militants for three years now, as well as on the liberation of the southeastern areas of the Aleppo Governorate.

Twenty-seven filed commanders of opposition groups in Syria have agreed to accept the terms of the memorandum on de-escalation zones, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, a deputy chief of the main operation directorate of Russia’s General Staff, said.

Putin's order

A memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was prepared upon an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Alexander Fomin said on Friday.

At talks in Astana on Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria.

"The document was drafted by the Russian Defense Ministry upon an order from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in order to ensure the regime of ceasefire on the territory of Syria," Fomin said.

Memorandum on de-escalation zones

De-escalation zones will be established in four areas. They will particularly cover the Idlib Governorante, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Governorates in southern Syria. Safe areas will be set up on the borders of the de-escalation zones with checkpoints for individuals and humanitarian aid convoys, as well as with ceasefire monitoring points.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones will be banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.

Ten days after the signing of the memorandum, the three guarantor countries will form a joint working group on de-escalation which will particularly determine the borders of the de-escalation zones and safe areas. Maps of these zones and areas will be ready by May 27.