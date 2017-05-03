Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 17:58 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue their contacts on Syria at the working level, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Read also

Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

"It [the interaction mechanism] cannot but work and the contact is so close that we can’t but work," the minister said.

"We have had and continue contacts at the working level," Shoigu said.

As the Russian defense minister said, "in this regard, we primarily rely on the need to ensure the safety of our pilots and, naturally, of all those who operate in that sky," Shoigu said.

The air regime has become tighter and "now it is of different, inquiring nature whereas earlier it was of the notifying mode," the defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-up
2
Russia may build unique seismic survey submarine
3
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jet
4
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
5
Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to Turkey
6
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
7
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey
TOP STORIES
Реклама