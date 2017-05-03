Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense minister

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue their contacts on Syria at the working level, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"It [the interaction mechanism] cannot but work and the contact is so close that we can’t but work," the minister said.

"We have had and continue contacts at the working level," Shoigu said.

As the Russian defense minister said, "in this regard, we primarily rely on the need to ensure the safety of our pilots and, naturally, of all those who operate in that sky," Shoigu said.

The air regime has become tighter and "now it is of different, inquiring nature whereas earlier it was of the notifying mode," the defense minister said.