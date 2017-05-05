De-escalation zones in Syria to be closed for US-led coalition’s aviation, diplomat says

ASTANA, May 5. /TASS/. De-escalation zones in Syria will be closed for aviation of the United States and the coalition, the head of Russia’s delegation and the president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, said.

"The case is that in the de-escalation zones the work of aviation, especially the coalition forces, is absolutely not envisaged. Even with notification or without it," he said.

"This issue is off the table now."

"The only place where the coalition’s aviation can work is certainly on targets of the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia)," he said. "The aviation is located in the area of concentration of forces of this group near Raqqa and other settlements, near Euphrates and Deir ez-Zor."

"As for their actions in the de-escalation zones, currently all of them are closed for their flights," the head of Russia’s delegation stressed.

The memorandum on de-escalation zones does not mention this, but flights are halted above these territories, he said. "As guarantors, we will thoroughly monitor all actions in this direction," Lavrentyev said.

The UNSC support

The United Nations Security Council’s permission is not necessary for setting up de-escalation zones in Syria, but Moscow expects the Council to support this decision, Lavrentyev has emphasized.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Astana platform is an independent mechanism for making decisions and monitoring their implementation.

"This is why the three guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) are enough to implement the agreements," the Russian diplomat added. "The United Nations Security Council’s permission is not necessary," he said.

"I believe, as guarantor countries, we will inform the United Nations Security Council on the decisions that we made, first and foremost, on the memorandum setting up de-escalation zones," Lavrentyev said. "I am sure that the UN Security Council member states, as well as the United Nations members, will support this decision."