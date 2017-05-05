Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN chief ‘encouraged’ by agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria

World
May 05, 5:37 UTC+3

According to the statement of UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric the creation of de-escalation zones "should not affect the rights of Syrians to seek and enjoy asylum" in other countries

Share
1 pages in this article
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

© AP Photo/Khalil Senosi

UNITED NATIONS, May 5. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the agreement reached in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Thursday on creating de-escalation zones in Syria and believes it is important that it should really improve the citizens’ lives, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is encouraged by the agreement today in Astana, Kazakhstan, by guarantor countries Iran, Russia and Turkey to de-escalate violence in key areas in Syria," the statement said.

"It will be crucial to see this agreement actually improve the lives of Syrians. The Secretary-General welcomes the commitments to ceasing the use of all weapons, particularly aerial assets; to rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access; and to creating conditions for the delivery of medical aid and meeting civilians’ basic needs," it said.

The creation of de-escalation zones "should not affect the rights of Syrians to seek and enjoy asylum" in other countries, according to the statement.

The spokesman for Guterres said the UN will continue to support de-escalation within the framework of the Security Council resolutions on Syria and has also been proactively backing discussions in Astana regarding detainees and humanitarian demining.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the affirmation from the Astana meeting of the fundamental importance of a political solution and the full support expressed there for the UN-led intra-Syrian talks process in Geneva within the framework of Security Council resolution 2254," the statement said.

At talks in Astana on Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in Syria, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said. The head of Russia’s delegation and the president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, said the zones are established for six months and can be automatically extended for the same period. The memorandum envisages ceasefire in the designated areas from May 6.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
3
Russian bombers flew over neutral waters along Aleutian Islands
4
WWII veteran says Russian priests blessed approaches to Moscow in autumn 1941
5
Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’
6
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
7
Fourth Astana talks on Syria end with de-escalation zones deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама