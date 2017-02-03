Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus

Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:45
Belarus cannot abolish capital punishment — presidentWorld February 03, 15:42
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:28
Russia urges Belarus to settle economic disputes peacefullyRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:21
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:15
Diplomat stresses need to stop attempts to resolve Libyan crisis through forceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:05
Russian prosecutor demands 5-year suspended sentence for Navalny in Kirovles caseRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 15:01
Moscow expects Reuters to clarify its complaints concerning working conditions in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 14:59
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'World February 03, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. No border regime has been introduced between Russia and Belarus, Moscow has just set up border zones in order to control other countries’ citizens travelling to these areas, the Kremlin press service said commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statements criticizing the relevant order of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
"We would like to emphasize that no border regime has been introduced but border zones have been set up in the areas adjacent to the border as it is necessary to regulate the visits of other countries’ citizens," the Kremlin press service stressed adding that "neither Russian nor Belarusian nationals, who are citizens of the Union State, will be affected by this measure."
"We believe it incorrect to view these measures taken by Russia as a violation of our international obligations, international or interstate agreements, so we can’t agree with Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko)," the Kremlin press service said. The press service elaborated that the relevant directive of the Russian Federal Security Service director was published "after it was thoroughly prepared and agreed on with the justice ministry so that it is in line with all the international agreements."
The Kremlin added that Russia was not the first country to take such measures as on September 14, 2014, the Belarusian president had signed a decree stipulating the establishment of border zones in the areas adjacent to the Russian border. "It was a just and fair decree aimed at ensuring border security as well as creating conditions for cooperation with Russia in preventing illegal migration, drug trafficking and the cross-border goods smuggling. It was a well substantiated decision, and now our border agency has taken the same path," the Kremlin noted.
"We expect that we will somehow manage to agree on a date to hold a meeting of the Supreme State Council in order to discuss the entire range of issues the Union State has been facing," the Kremlin said adding that the media would be informed "if and when" a date was fixed.