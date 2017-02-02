Belarus' Foreign Ministry: No information received from Russia on setting up border zones

MINSK, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow did not inform Minsk about its plans to establish border zones in the areas adjacent to the Russian-Belarusian border, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

"Despite all agreements concerning border protection and border crossing, Russia has taken a decision to restore border control on the Belarusian border without prior notice," head of the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry Maria Vanshina elaborated.