Belarus' Foreign Ministry: No information received from Russia on setting up border zones

World
February 02, 15:39 UTC+3 MINSK
Russia has taken a decision to restore border control on the Belarusian border without prior notice, the ministry says
MINSK, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow did not inform Minsk about its plans to establish border zones in the areas adjacent to the Russian-Belarusian border, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

"Despite all agreements concerning border protection and border crossing, Russia has taken a decision to restore border control on the Belarusian border without prior notice," head of the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry Maria Vanshina elaborated.

