Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Ukrainian question will gradually lose urgency, the analyst says
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions will be gradually lifted, but their removal could be a political bargaining chip between the United States and Russia, according to an analytical report titled "Donald Trump: a professional profile of the new US president" presented at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday. It was prepared by a group of Russian experts led by Valdai Discussion Club Program Director, Andrey Sushentsov.

Read also
Moscow interested in talks on nuclear weapons with US without tying them to sanctions

"The West will gradually lift its anti-Russian sanctions under pressure from those who oppose them in the US and EU," the report noted. "The Ukrainian crisis propelled Russia toward China, to the detriment of US long-term interests. The US might well respond by enlisting Russia’s support in containing China. Washington will gradually lift sanctions in an attempt to get Russia moving in the desired direction."

The Ukrainian question will gradually lose urgency, the report said.

"The Ukrainian crisis put an end to the period when it was generally thought that Russia and the West were pursuing a common goal of forming a Euro-Atlantic community," the experts noted. "Russian-US relations need more than a new "fix" or "reset:" they need a complete reformatting. In the coming years, however, the U.S. is likely to be too focused on itself for such an undertaking."

Russia-US ties

The possible improvement of relations between Russia and the United States will depend on the personal relationship between the two countries’ leaders, according to the report.

Read also

Trump says tweeting his only way to counteract dishonest media
Putin: Those who ordered fake report on Russia’s Trump dossier 'worse than prostitutes'
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
Lavrov hopes Trump’s administration won’t preach to Russia
Russian top diplomat believes Trump will have no double standards on war on terror
Diplomat: Moscow knows very little about Trump's plans for Iran nuclear deal

The report noted that Trump "has repeatedly expressed admiration for the leadership qualities of Russian President Vladimir Putin." "Trump also took a positive view of the start of Russian military operations in Syria and supported cooperation between the two countries in the fight against ISIL (former name of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS). In addition, Trump has not ruled out lifting sanctions and recognizing Crimea as Russian territory," it said.

Its authors noted that, considering Trump’s commitment to negotiations, "the practical realization of these proposals will depend, in the first place, on the nature of personal relations between the leaders of the two countries and, secondly, on whether those issues will be on the table." "Without a doubt, Trump, as president, will demand a high price for any U.S. concessions," the report stated.

According to its authors, Trump is "cautious in answering the question of whether he will be able to get along with Vladimir Putin, but he always adds that he will definitely make the effort and that it would benefit both countries." "For his part, Putin limits himself to describing Trump as ‘colorful’ and ‘extravagant,’ but has maintained the possibility of mending bilateral relations," the report reads.

"At this point, Trump has every opportunity to get on good terms with the Russian leader," the experts said. "Not having skimped on positive assessments of Putin since 2007, Trump promises to begin treating Russia’s interests with respect. On the other hand, Trump makes no breezy promises of establishing perfect relations with the Russian leader. Trump believes that only by taking a firm approach and advancing his own interests can he achieve mutual respect and good relations with Putin."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама