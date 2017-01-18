Back to Main page
Trump says tweeting his only way to counteract dishonest media

World
January 18, 10:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The US president-elect noted that he doesn't like tweeting
© EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Using Twitter is the only way to counteract dishonest media, US President-elect Donald Trump said during a Fox News interview scheduled to air on Wednesday.

"I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I could be doing," Trump noted. "But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract. When people make misstatements about me, I’m able to say it and call it out," the US president-elect noted adding that "if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter."

Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
