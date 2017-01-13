Kremlin rejects further discussions of fake news on alleged blackmail file on Trump

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin considered the topic of Moscow allegedly having a blackmail file on US President-elect Donald Trump to be closed as such fake news are not worth discussing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have already said all we could about that report, we have already said that this paper cannot actually be considered a report. We have closed the discussion of this subject as we are not used to discuss fake news for so long," the Kremlin spokesman added.

When commenting on media reports saying that the relevant report was based on memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, Peskov noted that "the Kremlin does not know anything [about this person]." The Kremlin spokesman rejected the possibility that this situation could affect Russian-UK relations.

"Such fake news are published in great numbers, this is not the first one although one of a downscale kind. It’s not right to pay so much attention to this all like it is being done in the US as everyone there has been too emotional lately," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.

Peskov earlier rejected the allegations saying that Russia had blackmail files on the US politicians, including Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Tueday, CNN reported citing some US officials that senior intelligence officials had handed a dossier of classified documents over to Trump "to demonstrate that Russia had compiled information potentially harmful to both political parties, but only released information damaging to Hillary Clinton and Democrats." Some media said that the allegations came from a dossier compiled by a former officer of the British intelligence service MI6 Christopher Steele.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 January 2017

Donald Trump denounced this topic as "fake news" and "a total political witch hunt".