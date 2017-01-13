Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin rejects further discussions of fake news on alleged blackmail file on Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 13:37 UTC+3
Media reports indicated that the allegations came from a dossier compiled by an ex-MI6 officer
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin considered the topic of Moscow allegedly having a blackmail file on US President-elect Donald Trump to be closed as such fake news are not worth discussing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Trump says no ‘reset button’ in relations with Russia
Analyst: Trump should address opinion of US companies working in Russia
Trump stresses Russia never tried to use leverage over him
Moscow hopes Putin, Trump will get along
US to assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks — Carter
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks

"We have already said all we could about that report, we have already said that this paper cannot actually be considered a report. We have closed the discussion of this subject as we are not used to discuss fake news for so long," the Kremlin spokesman added.

When commenting on media reports saying that the relevant report was based on memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, Peskov noted that "the Kremlin does not know anything [about this person]." The Kremlin spokesman rejected the possibility that this situation could affect Russian-UK relations.

"Such fake news are published in great numbers, this is not the first one although one of a downscale kind. It’s not right to pay so much attention to this all like it is being done in the US as everyone there has been too emotional lately," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.

Peskov earlier rejected the allegations saying that Russia had blackmail files on the US politicians, including Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Tueday, CNN reported citing some US officials that senior intelligence officials had handed a dossier of classified documents over to Trump "to demonstrate that Russia had compiled information potentially harmful to both political parties, but only released information damaging to Hillary Clinton and Democrats." Some media said that the allegations came from a dossier compiled by a former officer of the British intelligence service MI6 Christopher Steele.

Donald Trump denounced this topic as "fake news" and "a total political witch hunt".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Hillary Clinton
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама