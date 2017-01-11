WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The United States will assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks during the 2016 presidential campaign, and the recent steps were just the start, outgoing Defense Secretary Ash Carter said at a news briefing at the Pentagon.

"Some responses have been made. I think you should regard that as a start and not the end," he said, adding that the response of the United States will not necessarily involve counter cyberattacks.

Earlier the US intelligence published a declassified report on supposed hacks, which claims that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces handed confidential information about the US Democratic Party over to Wikileaks, the DCLeaks.com website and a hacker nicknamed Guccifer 2.0. Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks.