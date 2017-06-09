Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow

Yuliya Khrushcheva (center) at the Thaw (Ottepel) exhibition at Moscow's Historical Museum in 2006 © ITAR-TASS / Alexander Kurov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who led the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis, died on Thursday after being struck by a suburban train near Moscow, an emergencies service source told TASS.

"On Thursday morning, 77-year-old Yulia Khrushcheva died after being hit by a suburban train near the Michurinets station," the source said, adding that the woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing.

Yulia Khrushcheva was adopted by her grandfather Nikita Khrushchev after her father Leonid Khrushchev, who served as a fighter pilot in the Soviet Air Forces during World War II, went missing in 1943.