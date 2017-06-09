Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow

May's Conservative party may lose parliamentary majority — exit pollWorld June 09, 0:51
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near MoscowSociety & Culture June 09, 0:27
US, Russia should think about anti-terrorism efforts, disarmament — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 09, 0:18
US policies unchanged now matter who is in power — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 23:50
Governors of the Russian Central BankBusiness & Economy June 08, 21:28
O'Reilly's Moscow Never Sleeps to show Russia 'beyond politics'Society & Culture June 08, 20:46
Elvira Nabiullina’s achievements as head of Russia’s Central BankBusiness & Economy June 08, 20:18
Cutting-edge icebreaker to join Russian Navy by yearendMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:49
Gala air show to mark 25th anniversary of Russia's Berkuts aerobatics groupMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who led the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis, died on Thursday after being struck by a suburban train near Moscow, an emergencies service source told TASS.
"On Thursday morning, 77-year-old Yulia Khrushcheva died after being hit by a suburban train near the Michurinets station," the source said, adding that the woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing.
Yulia Khrushcheva was adopted by her grandfather Nikita Khrushchev after her father Leonid Khrushchev, who served as a fighter pilot in the Soviet Air Forces during World War II, went missing in 1943.