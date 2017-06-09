Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow

Society & Culture
June 09, 0:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing

Share
1 pages in this article
Yuliya Khrushcheva (center) at the Thaw (Ottepel) exhibition at Moscow's Historical Museum in 2006

Yuliya Khrushcheva (center) at the Thaw (Ottepel) exhibition at Moscow's Historical Museum in 2006

© ITAR-TASS / Alexander Kurov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who led the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis, died on Thursday after being struck by a suburban train near Moscow, an emergencies service source told TASS.

"On Thursday morning, 77-year-old Yulia Khrushcheva died after being hit by a suburban train near the Michurinets station," the source said, adding that the woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing.

Yulia Khrushcheva was adopted by her grandfather Nikita Khrushchev after her father Leonid Khrushchev, who served as a fighter pilot in the Soviet Air Forces during World War II, went missing in 1943.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions
10
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
15
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019
2
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
3
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Bad roads, housing, Ukraine and elections among top questions for Putin’s Q&A session
6
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
7
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon
TOP STORIES
Реклама