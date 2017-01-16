Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow interested in talks on nuclear weapons with US without tying them to sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Alexei Pushkov, member of Russia’s Federation Council Defense and Security Committee, believes that sanctions should be lifted as a result of normalizing the Russian-US relations
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is interested in discussing reduction of nuclear weapons with the US, but this is a separate issue that should not be linked to the removal of sanctions, Alexei Pushkov, member of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Defense and Security Committee, told TASS on Monday.

"By itself, the conversation about the possibility of reducing nuclear arsenals is the conversation Russia agreed to on condition of complying with the parties’ equal security principle," the senator said commenting on an interview by US President-elect Donald Trump on a possibility of a deal with Russia and the need to reduce nuclear weapons. He recalled that the negotiations on the issue were held under the previous US administrations, including during Barack Obama’s presidency. Pushkov noted though that it would be wrong to tie the nuclear issues to lifting anti-Russian sanctions. "I do not think that the US should link the removal of sanctions to some agreements with Russia. The sanctions are a separate issue," he stressed.

Read also
Trump calls for nuclear arms reduction deal with Russia in return for easing sanctions

"Sanctions should be lifted as a result of normalizing the Russian-US relations and putting them on a constructive track, because the sanctions are part of the policy of confrontation," the senator said. As for the potential agreements on other issues, "Russia will discuss and consider (them) judging from their inherent value and conformity with national interests and the interests of peace and security," he added.

According to Pushkov, the removal of sanctions "should be the result of Trump’s parting with the Obama administration’s confrontational legacy." "Washington cannot see it as a tool to exert pressure on Moscow to get certain concessions from it," he said. "If this approach is adopted in Washington, I believe there are good prospects (for nuclear arms reduction talks)," the parliamentarian said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Alexey Pushkov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама