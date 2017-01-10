Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says Washington ‘indecently revengeful’ towards Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"During the remaining 10 days of its stay in power, the Obama administration may mess things up," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Washington is being indecently revengeful by again extending the sanctions against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a commentary published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

"The White House is showing indecent revenge trying to deal a blow against us, although it understands very well that these efforts are vain and doomed," Ryabkov said. "It is clear that during the remaining 10 days of its stay in power, the Obama administration may mess things up, also to complicate as much as possible the further work for those who will come after it. Such a behavior is shameful."

Read also
Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee
US puts five more names on Magnitsky list of sanctioned Russians

The diplomat noted that the fourth hostile move over the past three weeks of the outgoing US administration that broadened the sanctions against Russia on January 9 signals the "inadequacy" of the Washington authorities who have "sanctions craze."

"Over the past years, the Barack Obama administration has tested many means of how to try to harm us," Ryabkov said. "Lately, its bad manners and blatant Russophobia were combined with anger over the presidential elections which its candidate lost and the intention to search for those guilty of its defeat anywhere else but not in itself."

On January 9, the US Department of the Treasury added five more Russian individuals to its blacklist under the Magnitsky Act, which sanctions Russian officials whom the US believes to be responsible for human rights violations.

The new blacklist includes Russian MP Andrei Lugovoi and businessman Dmitry Kovtun, who are accused of allegedly killing ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, as well as Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Stanislav Gordiyevsky and Gennady Plaksin. According to Russian mass media, Plaksin previously headed the Universal Savings Bank and Gordiyevsky is a former Investigative Committee official.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sanctions Magnitsky Act
Persons
Barack Obama
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама