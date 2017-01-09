Back to Main page
US puts five more names on Magnitsky list of sanctioned Russians

World
January 09, 23:56 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The blacklist has been supplemented with the following names: Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee, as well as Stanislav Gordiyevsky and Dmitry Kovtun
1 pages in this article
Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee

Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee

© Mihail Klimentjev/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/ The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Monday sanctions against five more Russian nationals, putting their names on the so-called Magnitsky list.

This was done under the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act adopted in December 2012 against the persons the U.S. authorities believed were responsible for the death of Hermitage Capital lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in Russia.

The blacklist has been supplemented with the following names: Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee, as well as Stanislav Gordiyevsky, Dmitry Kovtun, Andrei Lugovoi, and Gennady Plaksin.

