Lavrov confident Putin and Trump will have possibility to meet

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he is sure the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will have a possibility to meet.

"The presidents agreed to meet when they have such a possibility," he said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. "I am sure there will be such a possibility. The Kremlin will tell about that."

The Kremlin press service said on May 3 that Putin and Trump had had a lengthy telephone conversation that was initiated by the US side. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation and reiterated their commitment to closer dialogue in various spheres, including on issues of strategic stability.

The only full-format talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States were held in July 2018 in Helsinki. The two leaders have had a number of meetings on the margins of large-scale international events but have failed to agree new talks.