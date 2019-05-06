Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov confident Putin and Trump will have possibility to meet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 06, 18:55 UTC+3

The only full-format talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States were held in July 2018 in Helsinki

Share
1 pages in this article

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he is sure the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will have a possibility to meet.

Read also

Kremlin mum on potential Putin-Trump meeting

Trump says relations with Russia have tremendous potential

US aims to expand bilateral trade with Russia, says Trump

Trump hails phone call with Putin as productive

"The presidents agreed to meet when they have such a possibility," he said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. "I am sure there will be such a possibility. The Kremlin will tell about that."

The Kremlin press service said on May 3 that Putin and Trump had had a lengthy telephone conversation that was initiated by the US side. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation and reiterated their commitment to closer dialogue in various spheres, including on issues of strategic stability.

The only full-format talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States were held in July 2018 in Helsinki. The two leaders have had a number of meetings on the margins of large-scale international events but have failed to agree new talks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
3
Press review: Moscow plane tragedy may ground SSJ 100s and Putin-Trump call may sway Kiev
4
Lavrov says his meeting with Pompeo focused on real politics rather than on public oratory
5
Embassy confirms death of US citizen in Russian plane crash
6
Russian cutting-edge corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials in Gulf of Finland
7
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT