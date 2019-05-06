Kremlin mum on potential Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No groundwork has been laid to date," he said when asked about the details of a potential meeting between the two leaders after their May 3 phone call.

According to the Kremlin press service, on Friday, May 3, Putin and Trump had a lengthy telephone conversation initiated by Washington. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations with the focus on economic ties. They also reaffirmed mutual commitment to intensifying bilateral dialogue in various areas, including strategic stability.