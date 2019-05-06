Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin mum on potential Putin-Trump meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 06, 13:30 UTC+3

Earlier, Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation initiated by Washington

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No groundwork has been laid to date," he said when asked about the details of a potential meeting between the two leaders after their May 3 phone call.

According to the Kremlin press service, on Friday, May 3, Putin and Trump had a lengthy telephone conversation initiated by Washington. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations with the focus on economic ties. They also reaffirmed mutual commitment to intensifying bilateral dialogue in various areas, including strategic stability.

