Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trumps says relations with Russia have tremendous potential

World
May 04, 17:45 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"Very good call yesterday with President [Vladimir] Putin of Russia", he wrote on his Twitter account commenting on Friday’s telephone conversation with the Russian leader

Share
1 pages in this article
United States President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday he believes there is a big potential for building good relations with Russia.

"Very good call yesterday with President [Vladimir] Putin of Russia", he wrote on his Twitter account commenting on Friday’s telephone conversation with the Russian leader.

"Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on "Russia Collusion." The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!" he wrote.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, had a lengthy telephone conversation on Friday that was initiated by the US side. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation and reiterated their commitment to closer dialogues in various spheres, including on matters of strategic stability.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trumps says relations with Russia have tremendous potential
2
Sweden wants normal relations with Russia - prime minister
3
Russian senator points to political implications of North Korean missile launches
4
Putin, Trump discuss nuclear disarmament, Venezuela, Mueller report during phone call
5
Zelensky says looking at response to Russia’s issuing passports to Donbass residents
6
Moldova calls for consolidated position on withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria
7
Russian tourists unable to leave Mongolia due to plague quarantine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT