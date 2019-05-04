Trumps says relations with Russia have tremendous potential

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday he believes there is a big potential for building good relations with Russia.

"Very good call yesterday with President [Vladimir] Putin of Russia", he wrote on his Twitter account commenting on Friday’s telephone conversation with the Russian leader.

"Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on "Russia Collusion." The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!" he wrote.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, had a lengthy telephone conversation on Friday that was initiated by the US side. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation and reiterated their commitment to closer dialogues in various spheres, including on matters of strategic stability.