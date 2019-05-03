Trump hails phone call with Putin as productive

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hailed Friday’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as productive on Twitter.

"Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump wrote.

"We discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the "Russian Hoax." Very productive talk!" he concluded.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks between Trump and Putin, adding that the phone call was held at the initiative of the USA and lasted for almost 1.5 hours.

This phone call is the first contact between Putin and Trump after the G20 summit, held in Argentina in December 2018. Back then, Trump cancelled a planned separate meeting with Putin, and the leaders had a short conversation on the sidelines of the forum.

In early 2019, Trump announced the US’ exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. On February 2, Kremlin suspended its participation in the treaty as well. Putin instructed Russia’s foreign and defense ministers not to initiate any contacts with Washington on this matter due to the US’ unwillingness to discuss the issues of strategic stability.