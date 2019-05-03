US aims to expand bilateral trade with Russia, says Trump

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The US aims to improve relations with Russia and expand bilateral trade, US President Donald Trump said on the outcomes of the phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We also discussed trade. We intend to do a lot of trade with Russia, we do some right now, and it’s up a little bit," Trump said. "And getting along with Russia and China is a good thing."

Earlier on Friday, Trump and Putin have held a phone call, during which they discussed "the current state and prospects of bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation", the Kremlin press service informed. The presidents also discussed North Korea, Venezuela, Ukraine, and nuclear disarmament.