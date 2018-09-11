Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorists must not be allowed to hold civilians hostage in Syria’s Idlib, says diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 20:51 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The Russian envoy pointed out that the joint statement the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted in Tehran emphasized the need to separate moderate opposition members from terrorists

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Richard Drew

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow believes that terrorists must not be allowed to hold civilians hostage in the Syrian province of Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit in Tehran.

"Terrorists must not be allowed to hold hostages indefinitely and use hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib as a human shield," he stressed, adding that "it is impossible to exist side by side with terrorists."

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Russian reconciliation center delivers food and children’s clothes to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Russia requests UN SC session on results of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit

US may stage new provocations to undermine Russia’s success in Syria, says expert

"Terrorists must not be shielded because they all are one way or another linked to Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) - the group we all started to fight after the Nine Eleven attacks," Nebenzya noted.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the joint statement the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted in Tehran emphasized the need to separate moderate opposition members from terrorists. "This separation is crucial for preventing civilian casualties," Nebenzya said.

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to continue efforts to protect civilians and improve the humanitarian situation in Syria at their Tehran meeting. They also called for simplifying the development of a new Syrian constitution so that it could be adopted sooner. The three leaders also agreed to hold the next trilateral meeting in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
3
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
4
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
5
Former Georgian minister says US held suspicious experiments at lab in Georgia
6
Russia, Iran, Turkey planning to hold global conference on Syrian refugees
7
Terrorists must not be allowed to hold civilians hostage in Syria’s Idlib, says diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT