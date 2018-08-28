Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's UN envoy responds to UK’s statement on data provided by Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 21:12 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Earlier on Tuesday, Pierce told reporters that the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement about preparations for a chemical weapons provocation involving White Helmets was "fake news"

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry, unlike foreign agencies, does not spread fake news, particularly on Syria, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in response to a statement made by UK Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pierce told reporters that the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement about preparations for a chemical weapons provocation involving White Helmets members was fake news.

"The Russian Defense Ministry does not have a habit of making fake and ridiculous statements like defense ministries in other countries probably do," Nenbezya said at a United Nations Security Council meeting. "If the Russian Defense Ministry says something it means it knows something," the Russian envoy stressed, confirming that "another chemical weapons provocation is being planned in Syria."

"According to reliable information, two large-capacity trucks have arrived in the Saraqib city area [in the Idlib province - TASS], accompanied by eight White Helmets members," Nebenzya said. He added that the White Helmets had delivered a large amount of chemical agents to a warehouse in Saraqib, while some of those chemicals had been taken to a militant depot in southern Idlib.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday that the United States was increasing the number of cruise missiles deployed to the Middle East, planning to target Syrian government troops following a staged chemical weapons attack that terrorists were about to carry out in the Idlib province. He added that "this is another proof of the United States’ intention to take advantage of an attack staged by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants with the support of British intelligence agencies in the Idlib province, aimed at blaming Syrian government forces for using chemical weapons.".

