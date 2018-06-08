Putin arrives in Qingdao to take part in SCO summit

QINGDAO, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Chinese city of Qingdao that will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on June 9-10. Apart from taking part in the summit, the Russian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.

Earlier on Friday, Putin held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two heads of state later traveled on a high-speed train to attend a friendly match between youth ice hockey teams from Russia and China in the city of Tianjin.