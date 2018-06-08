Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin arrives in Qingdao to take part in SCO summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 19:42 UTC+3 QINGDAO

Earlier on Friday, Putin held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Chinese leader says Putin’s visit galvanized development of bilateral ties

QINGDAO, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Chinese city of Qingdao that will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on June 9-10. Apart from taking part in the summit, the Russian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.

Earlier on Friday, Putin held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two heads of state later traveled on a high-speed train to attend a friendly match between youth ice hockey teams from Russia and China in the city of Tianjin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty
5
NASA says its rover found organic substances on Mars
6
Foreign tourists expected to shell out $1.6 bln during 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Turkey rejects US demand not to purchase S-400 from Russia — daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT