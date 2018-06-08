Chinese leader says Putin’s visit galvanized development of bilateral ties

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China has had positive results and galvanized the development of bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a joint press conference with the Russian leader on Friday.

"A number of important documents on cooperation have been signed between ministries, agencies and companies. We can say that President Putin’s visit to China had positive results and galvanized the development of relations between the two countries," the head of state stressed.

"Opinions were shared on building up and consolidating relations between China and Russia in new conditions to promote comprehensive cooperation, and important agreements were reached," he noted.

Putin will be staying in China on June 8-10. In Tianjin Putin and Xi Jinping will watch a friendly match between young hockey players of Russia and China. Then the president will go to Qingdao, where he will attend the SCO summit and hold a number of meetings on June 9-10.