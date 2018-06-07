Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin fielded 79 questions during the annual televised question and answer session, dubbed the Direct Line, which lasted for 4 hours and 20 minutes.
Among those who asked questions this year were both Russians and several Ukrainian refugees. The president picked some questions and read them aloud.
Twelve questions highlighted economic problems, seven were devoted to Russia’s domestic policy and ten focused on international issues (Russia’s relations with the United States and the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian settlement, the situation of Russian-speaking citizens in the Baltic states, Syria, relations with China and foreign politicians in general).
One question was about sport and space exploration, four others - about medical issues, six - about social policy, two - about environmental issues, two others - about the army and defense and industrial sector.
The questions for the Q&A session started flooding in on May 27 and by the end of the program their number reached nearly 2.6 million.