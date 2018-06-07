Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 17:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president answered people's questions during his 16th Q&A televised session

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for his annual televised question and answer session
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Volunteers seen during Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks through papers during his annual Q&A session
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Klementiev/Russian Presidential press service/TASS
Channel One Deputy General Director and TV host Kirill Kleimenov, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and VGTRK TV anchor Andrei Kondrashov
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Klementiev/Russian Presidential press service/TASS
VGTRK TV anchor Andrei Kondrashov, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Channel One Deputy General Director and TV host Kirill Kleimenov speak with Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak (on a screen)
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, VGTRK TV anchor Andrei Kondrashov, and Channel One Deputy General Director and TV host Kirill Kleimenov
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
NTV Channel employees seen in an outside broadcast van during Vladimir Putin's Q&A session
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Journalist speaks on the phone while Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures answering a question during his annual Q&A session in Moscow
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to the media
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a group photo with volunteers after his annual Q&A session
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin fielded 79 questions during the annual televised question and answer session, dubbed the Direct Line, which lasted for 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor

Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019

In God We Trust: Putin certain every person born with faith in the Almighty

Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops

Putin emphasizes need to simplify process of obtaining Russian citizenship

Among those who asked questions this year were both Russians and several Ukrainian refugees. The president picked some questions and read them aloud.

Twelve questions highlighted economic problems, seven were devoted to Russia’s domestic policy and ten focused on international issues (Russia’s relations with the United States and the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian settlement, the situation of Russian-speaking citizens in the Baltic states, Syria, relations with China and foreign politicians in general).

One question was about sport and space exploration, four others - about medical issues, six - about social policy, two - about environmental issues, two others - about the army and defense and industrial sector.

The questions for the Q&A session started flooding in on May 27 and by the end of the program their number reached nearly 2.6 million.

